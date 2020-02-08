In a post-debate rant I’m sure Chris Matthews would like to have back, the MSNBC host ripped Democrats and young voters on the love for Socialism and screams what the rest of us normal people scream every time we see one of these AOC / Bernie followers.

You really have to see it, because he’s dead serious and clearly has had enough of Trump destroying the Socialist Party with kick-ass Capitalism – which Matthews and anyone who hasn’t been indoctrinated by Common Core or the prevailing media on the subject:

“…the issue of this campaign, it is that word ‘socialism,’” Matthews said. “Some people like it, younger people like it, those of us like me, who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it, if there visiting places like Vietnam, like I have, [and seeing countries] like Cuba, being there, I’ve seen what socialism’s like, I don’t like it, OK?” Matthews said. “It’s not only not free, it doesn’t frickin work!”

WATCH:

Chris Matthews laying it down. Socialism is an issue in this campaign. He doesn’t like socialism and “it doesn’t frickin’ work!” pic.twitter.com/gRj8GDJztn — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) February 8, 2020

‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ Memes Last Longer Than Jeffrey Did In Prison

Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself! The memes are everywhere! You have surely seen them seen them because they are everywhere on social media in one form or another. The trend is still growing, not shrinking!

After being arrested on July 6th, Jeffrey Epstein died in his jail cell under very suspicions circumstances two months ago, on August 10th. The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide and Epstein’s lawyers have disputed that ruling.

On July 23, three weeks prior, Epstein had been found unconscious in his jail cell with injuries to his neck.

Because his death eliminates the possibility of pursuing criminal charges, a judge dismissed all criminal charges on August 29, 2019.

Epstein had a lot of knowledge that could affect a lot of powerful people, that he would have been a fool not to use during his case as leverage. Never before in American history has there been more reason for powerful people to want to eliminate a person because of what they knew.

When famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden made international headlines by insisting Epstein’s autopsy “points toward homicide rather than suicide”, the situation just grew so viral status overnight. “I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden insisted.

Many people, including former President Bill Clinton, former Governor Bill Richardson, and even Microsoft’s Bill Gates, who had close connections to Epstein, have worked hard to distance themselves from the man publically.

Epstein didn’t kill himself!

As they do, ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ just will not go away. America is not buying it. And as always, on social media, it provides for some great entertainment!

Even a California brewery got into the game, placing the phrase on the bottom of the cans, selling a special, limited batch with “EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF” printed on the bottom of its cans.

Tactical Ops Brewing started printing the special message Wednesday on the blue cans for he Fresno-based firm’s Basher Oatmeal Stout.

Clovis brewery prints "Epstein didn't kill himself" on the bottom of cans https://t.co/HVQWL5Zf6F — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) November 8, 2019

Of course, so-called whistleblower Eric Ciaramella has been pulled int the fray.

Eric Ciaramella is the Whistleblower. …also, Jeff Epstein didn't kill himself. https://t.co/Ij6XjLYzhb — Alex VanNess 🧢 (@thealexvanness) November 8, 2019

” Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself ” is even a new fashion trend!

https://twitter.com/fredguesner/status/1192834761036849154

This one cracked me up! Epstein didn’t kill himself!

I have to say that this one in particular was my absolute favorite:

The story will most likely, much like the JFK conspiracy theories, never go away. There is just too much at stake, and as well, too many unanswered questions and problems with the official ‘suicide’ ruling. We will most likely be still debating this for decades to come.

Dr. Michael Baden said there were signs of “unusual” activity “from day one” of the autopsy, saying the wounds were “more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation.”

Baden noted two fractures on either side of Epstein’s larynx, and one on the hyoid bone, above the moneyman’s Adam’s apple.

Epstein didn’t kill himself

“Hanging does not cause these broken bones and homicide does,” he insisted on Fox. “A huge amount of pressure was applied.”

And what is next? Baden seems to believe that anyone with any information, including Epstein’s brother Michael could even be at risk:

“The brother is concerned that if [Epstein] was murdered, then other people who have information might be at risk,” Baden insisted, suggesting powerful players may have been involved in the death.

“If they think he has information, his life could be in jeopardy.”

Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself!

#EpsteinDidNotKillHimself!