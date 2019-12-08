Watch: Amazon Delivery Driver Shouts With Joy And Does Happy Dance After Getting Snacks And Thank You Note

Honestly, this never even occurred to me but I will do this starting today. A doorstep video captured the moment an Amazon delivery driver shouted with joy and broke into his happy dance after he found free snacks and a heartfelt note at the doorstep of one of his delivery stops. He was literally gleeful over it and it just melts your heart.

In the video, the driver walks up to the door to drop off a package, then he does a double-take and discovers the basket of snacks and the note. “Oh, this is nice!” he exclaims.”Oh, they got some goodies! Oh, this is sweet! Oh, wow. Get out of here! This is sweet! Well, this is so nice!” the driver continues to say in such pure elation it is sure to crack a smile on any viewer’s face.

From TheBlaze:

“The homeowner, Kathy Ouma, posted the videos on her Facebook page with the caption: “THIS! Made my day! I leave goodies out every year. Middletown, Delaware.”

“Later, she updated the post saying, “The driver is Karim Earl Reed III — You are bringing millions of people joy!”

“The video, which was posted Monday, now has more than 6 million views on Facebook.

“Ouma’s note, addressed to UPS, USPS, Amazon, and Fedex, said: “Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thank you for making holiday shopping easy.”

“A Business Insider article on the video notes that leaving snacks on the doorstep for delivery drivers is becoming an increasingly common practice, especially around the holiday season, when drivers can deliver as many as 150-400 packages daily.

“Sometimes drivers may not have time to stop for a snack on their own and would certainly appreciate the kind gesture.

“One thing is for sure, delivery driver Karim Reed certainly did.”

THIS!❤️❤️ Made my day! I leave goodies out every year. Middletown, Delaware. #AmazonPrimeUpdated:The driver is Karim Earl Reed III – You are bringing millions of people joy! ❤️ Posted by Kathy Ouma on Monday, December 2, 2019

These carriers work themselves silly this time of year so we can have a wonderful Christmas. It seems only right to share a little happiness and kindness with them. What a wonderful idea. I’m just sorry I did not think of it.

Commmenters commended Ouma for her ‘selfless’ act by leaving out snacks for delivery drivers. Her post also inspired other people to do a similar gesture at their own homes. “I’m going to steal your idea! Thank you for doing this,” one person wrote. Another person commented: “Oh my god this is the BEST video ever, Kathy. You’re one of the most selfless people I know! I absolutely love your heart.”

The number of packages shipped this year in the US is expected to reach 13.4 billion, representing 900 million more packages than last year and a 45% increase from 2014, according to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, which tracks parcel volumes globally.

“All the drivers work long hours and sometimes don’t have time to stop for a snack,” said Nadean Cluer, a homeowner in Arlington, Washington, adding that she leaves snacks out for drivers every year around the holidays. “It’s a small way to make someone’s day a little brighter.”

Drivers can deliver anywhere from 150 to 400 packages daily during the peak holiday season, according to data compiled by Business Insider from dozens of delivery workers over the past couple of years.

Christmas is not only about giving but saying thank you to those who help us all year long. This does that very nicely.

Sources: TheBlaze, The Daily Mail, Business Insider