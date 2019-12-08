Portland Wants Private Property Owners To Add ‘Mandatory Rest Spaces’ For The Homeless Whether They Want To Or Not

Portland, Oregon is doubling down and getting far worse as far as homeless citizens are concerned. And now they are trying to force private property owners to provide spaces for these people. This is typical for a Democratic-controlled ‘blue’ city here in America these days. Just like San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington, Portland is overrun with people sleeping on the streets, many of whom suffer from drug addiction and mental illness.

There are ways to handle the homeless problem. You can put them in housing and force them to work. The ones who are too mentally or physically ill to do so should be put in group facilities where they can be taken care of… not pushed out into the street. But a Portland city commission would rather change Portland’s building codes in order to force private property owners to accommodate members of Portland’s homeless population, according to local media. That’s going to be very unpopular, not mention fascist.

“The city’s “planning and sustainability commission,” which writes and enforces the city’s building codes, approved a change to building guidelines in November that would require new constuction to feature “opportunities to rest and be welcome” for those who do not number among that building’s residents or customers.

“The requirement can be read a number of ways, but at least one member of the Portland planning and sustainability commission was clear to local reporters that the requirement is to the benefit of the city’s “unhoused,” who are often kicked off of private property for loitering, sleeping, or camping — as is (typically) a private property owner’s right.

“Just one of the realities of Portland right now is that we have a lot of folks who are unhoused who benefit from some of these spaces that provide weather protection,” she said when introducing the idea at a recent meeting.

“Business owners obviously took issue with the new requirement, badgering committee members to be more specific about the rules — particularly whether the Portland planning and sustainability commission was mandating that private property owners accommodate beds, tents, and full camps.

“Members of the commission, local news outlet KATU says, refused to go on the record about the plan. One member, at least, did object, calling the requirements onerus — but for designers and architects, not property owners.

“I think for us to put into design review some loaded words that suggest we want some design commissioners to think about people resting for hours, pitching tents, I think we’re just putting too great of a burden on design review,” he said.

“Conservative news site Hot Air points out that, further in the committee’s discussions are indications that it does intend to force business owners to accommodate those who are “underserved” by the city’s public housing. The committee reportedly considered “how private development can provide places for people to feel welcome and safe, as well as allow space for people to rest, especially in light of our current housing shortage.”

“According to the Heritage Foundation, which did a study on Portland’s homelessness, the city would be better off focusing on mental illness care and drug addiction treatment. Mental illness, the group reports, is “now more common among the homeless in Oregon than in any other state,” and it’s possible that between 35% and 40% of homeless individuals in Oregon are suffering from some form of mental illness.

“The state’s one mental hospital, Dammasch, closed its doors in 1995, and released its patients with no follow-up care, turning hundreds out on to the streets, ill-equipped to handle living on their own.

“Interestingly enough, the Portland planning and sustainability commission is only codifying what appears to be a de facto rule about the homeless staking their claim to property within the city. Heritage reports that Portland police are prohibited from breaking up tent cities and encampments, and the city refuses to enforce a prohibition on camping or otherwise setting up shop in parks and on public ways, essentially giving the homeless the run of Portland.”

“It is a plan that could require new Portland buildings to make room for homeless campers on private property whether they want to or not,” KATU-TV news anchor Lincoln Graves said in describing the proposal in a recent broadcast. Oriana Magnera, who presented the idea, told her fellow commissioners the city needs “spaces where [homeless] folks can feel supported and safe.”

“The heart of the issue is that we have increasing housing costs and we cannot support all of the people who live here now and are going to live here in the future,” she added.

This is an explosive topic and I can’t imagine private property owners in Portland standing still for this insanity. Portland is a hellish place as of late. Tents are everywhere. In the middle of the sidewalks. Off the freeways. In common areas of intersection islands. They are all over the place and it’s getting worse. You don’t see this in the wealthy neighborhoods… it’s downtown and spreading into the suburbs and the powers-that-be there want the unwashed masses to deal with it.

As Hot Air put it: “It’s the city’s job to address the homelessness crisis. Any generous, willing residents are free (and encouraged) to help with the problem. But this sort of mandate from on high about every new structure allowing homeless encampments should encourage even more people to flee Portland and move somewhere with a local government that still exhibits a modicum of sanity and respect for its taxpayers.” Exactly right.

