Nadler Accused Of Treason By Protester Who Crashed Impeachment Hearing: ‘Americans Are Sick Of Your Impeachment Scam’

Well, at least there’s one guy out there with the stones to shout the truth at these sham impeachment hearings held by leftist Democrats, devoid of due process or facts at all. A protester busted into the House Judiciary Committee hearing bright and early this morning and proceeded to loudly proclaim that New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and fellow Democrats are committing treason with their impeachment inquiry. That’s actually true in my humble opinion. It’s called a soft coup.

That protester was Owen Shroyer of Infowars. He interrupted Nadler during the opening moments of Monday’s hearing and frankly, I’m surprised he was allowed in, to begin with. His media outlet is persona non grata on social media these days and they certainly aren’t welcomed in media or political circles. But he has a right to free speech and to voice his opinion and he sure made his voice heard.

From The Western Journal:

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party are committing treason against this country,” Shroyer said in a video of his protest, which he later uploaded to Twitter.

“And you can kick me out, but he’s the one committing crimes. You are, Jerry Nadler. You’re the one committing treason. America is done with this,” he yelled.

“America is sick of the treason committed by the Democrat Party,” he shouted.

“We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote. We voted for Donald Trump, and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him,” he called out.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment scam. They’re sick of the Democrat treason. We know who committed the crimes, and it wasn’t Trump. Trump is innocent,” he said, before being hustled out of the hearing room.

Owen Shroyer confronts Jerry Nadler and treasonous Democrats at scam impeachment hearing: https://t.co/gwHlgxN6G6 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 9, 2019

“Afterward, he told police, “I’m not violent guys, I just came to do my thing.”

“If you want a comment, I think it’s ironic I’m the one being hauled out of here when the Democrats are the ones committing crimes,” he later said, calling his demonstration his “patriotic duty.”

“Nadler later told those in attendance that he wanted no repetitions of the incident.

“The audience is here to observe, but not to demonstrate, not to indicate agreement or disagreement with any witness or with any member of the committee,” Nadler said, according to The Hill. “The audience is here to observe only, and we will maintain decorum in the hearing room.”

Owen Shroyer Arrested for Exercising His First Amendment Rights pic.twitter.com/vCcNeGG72P — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 9, 2019

“During the hearing, Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia called the inquiry a “focus group impeachment,” according to The Washington Post.

“Collins also said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California should be testifying about the report his committee filed with the Judiciary Committee.

“Guess he can’t back up his own report,” Collins said. “Today, I guess, is the movie version of the Schiff report, except one thing: The star witness failed to show up. … Where is Mr. Schiff?”’

Somebody just ripped into Nadler and the Dems… pic.twitter.com/ITIYCmU2TH — M3thods (@M2Madness) December 9, 2019

It’s funny… Nadler and the left are all for protesters that are on their side. But if they are on the right, they must be silenced. It’s hard to argue with any of Shroyer’s sentiments. Most of America shares them and feels the same way.

Republicans shredded the so-called witnesses produced today. Staff members were called and allowed to cross-examine Republican witnesses. No minority report was allowed and thousands of docs were dumped on Republicans less than 24 hours before the hearing ensuring they could not read all of them. Not one credible witness was produced and not one solid factual piece of evidence was dug up against President Trump. This is a circus and a sham. It’s a kangaroo court if I’ve ever seen one.

What’s the REAL reason Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump? They KNOW he will win in 2020. Watch @RepDougCollins lay out the Democrats’ impeachment scheme⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DnbHWQlhhC — GOP (@GOP) December 9, 2019

From Breitbart – the Dems prepare to go for the jugular on impeachment:

“The House Judiciary Committee report released Saturday on the legal and constitutional framework for impeaching President Donald Trump includes a discussion of the most serious crime listed in the Constitution: treason.

“Citing the constitutional provision that impeachment applies to “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” the report hints throughout that President Trump might have committed treason against the United States.

“The Constitution specifically defines treason in Article III, Section 3: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

“The House Judiciary Committee report, however, expands that definition to include what it calls “betrayal,” and declares: “Although the Framers did not intend impeachment for good faith disagreements on matters of diplomacy, they were explicit that betrayal of the Nation through schemes with foreign powers justified that remedy.”

“The phrase “schemes with foreign powers” is sufficiently vague to include the “quid pro quo” plan that Democrats allege the president attempted to make with Ukraine, trading U.S. aid for investigation into a political opponent.

The Framers worst nightmare is what we are facing in this very moment. President Trump abused his power, betrayed our national security, and corrupted our elections, all for personal gain. The Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) December 7, 2019

“(No direct evidence exists to prove that claim, and the only direct witnesses testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the president did not want that “quid pro quo.”)

“Later, the report again implicates President Trump in “treason” by creating an expansive definition that just happens to reflect Democrats’ argument that Trump endangered national security by suspending security assistance to a U.S. ally.

“The report expands the definition of “treason” as follows:

“At the very heart of “Treason” is deliberate betrayal of the nation and its security. Such betrayal would not only be unforgivable, but would also confirm that the President remains a threat if allowed to remain in office. A President who has knowingly betrayed national security is a President who will do so again. He endangers our lives and those of our allies.

“In releasing the report, House Judiciary Committee Chairman tweeted Saturday that Trump “betrayed our national security” — a claim that falls within the broad definition of “treason,” as expanded by his committee’s arguments.”

In recent days, the Democrats have been tossing back and forth allegations of treason against President Trump for their impeachment hearings. But this treasonous glass slipper fits the Democrats perfectly and they are the ones that should have to answer for high crimes and misdemeanors here in conducting a coup to unseat a duly elected President of the United States.

Sources: The Western Journal, Breitbart (1), Breitbart (2), The Daily Mail, The Epoch Times, The Daily Caller