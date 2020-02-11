BACK TO COURT: Jussie Smollett Has Been Indicted AGAIN for Fake Attack In Chicago!

Jussie Smollett has been indicted AGAIN in Chicago by a special prosecutor following a grand jury investigation. According to sources with direct knowledge of the case, for six months special prosecutor Dan Webb is has been looking into police claims he paid two brothers to stage a fake hate crime against himself last year. The indictment is the conclusion of that investigation.

Chicago prosecutors had suddenly dropped 16 disorderly conduct charges against Smollett last year. Chicago police had accused him of orchestrating a hoax because he was upset with his salary on the TV show “Empire.”

Smollett had originally told Chicago police that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. Prosecutors insist Smollett faked the racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career.

CBS Chicago reporter, Charlie De Mar was the first to break the news last year that the tide had turned in the Smollett case and that police had begun focusing on Smollett for a hoax.

BREAKING: Actor Jussie Smollett indicted by a grand jury. Special prosecutor Dan Webb has been digging into the case since August. More details to follow . @cbschicago https://t.co/1sBfbemQIM pic.twitter.com/f7QJnbRmMz — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 11, 2020

WGN has confirmed he’s been indicted on six counts, among them disorderly conduct. No warrant has been issued. He’s due in court Feb. 24. Smollett had originally been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for orchestrating the incident.

Here is Fox 10 in Chicago:

Of course, now we can expect the denials to start all over!

The more he denies, the bigger the hole he digs for himself. Had he just come out when the story unraveled, and been honestly repentant, asked for forgiveness, and admitted he did something stupid, he would well be on his way past a lot of this mess.

America loves a great redemption story. We all understand that people make mistakes. Boy, have I made some. But you get ahead of it and admit those mistakes. You don’t dig in and continue to play the childish game that Smollett has played.

Who will ever hire him? As long as he maintains his innocence in the full face of insanity, no one.

He needs some real friends. Real friends tell you what is good for you, not what you want to hear. Obviously, he is surrounded by losers!

Now he is homeless, ‘sleeping on the couches of friends’ in NYC and LA. No income in sight. Sad case.

We will conclude with this superb clip from Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special. It is hilarious. Chappelle says most of the same stuff we’ve been saying all year, except funnier and therefore more effective.

WARNING: Strong language.

What a mess. I still say, that Jussie Smollett would be much better off if he would grow a pair, and just admit he blew it. Whoever is counseling him is doing him a big disservice. There is enough real evidence, already in the public, to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt as to what happened.

To continue crying his big lie, only makes him look worse. He is heading down a road, that will never end well. If he just ‘fessed up’, time would heal this. America LOVES a good redemption story.

I especially blame his so-called friends, who are allowing him to live the lie. They should be the most ashamed. They are not real friends. Real friends tell you the truth, even when it hurts. To allow him to live this lie, is hurtful to him, not helpful!