Joe Biden Angrily Lashes Out At NPR Host: ‘Don’t Compare Me To Donald Trump!’

Former Vice President Joe Biden definitely takes exception to being compared to President Trump. And I would agree wholeheartedly… he’s no Trump. Biden got into a testy exchange with an NPR host after she compared his recent attack on an Iowa voter to President Trump’s “bullying.” NPR is no friend to Trump but they are obviously not keen on Biden either.

This comes about after Biden last week went off on an 83-year-old farmer and former Marine who pushed him to answer questions about his son Hunter Biden’s high-paying job on the board of the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. Uncle Joe berated the man and challenged him to a push-up contest or a foot race after appearing to call the man “fat.” He also claimed he was a “damn liar” after he suggested that Biden sold access to the presidency by allowing his son to rake in cash. Mind you, the farmer was a Warren supporter so this was even tastier.

From The Washington Examiner:

“During an interview on Morning Edition, reporter Rachel Martin asked him about his decision to smear a random Iowa voter as a “damn liar” and his odd requests for a push-up contest or an IQ test.

“Biden brushed off the question and claimed he was “joking” with the man.

“He came along. What was he saying? He said he’s entitled to do this. He said, ‘You’re too old.’ He said, ‘You’re too old. I can’t vote for somebody as old as you.’ I said, ‘OK.’ And he was challenging me what kind of shape, and so I kidded. I said, ‘Want to do a pushup contest?’ I was joking. Look, I’m in pretty good shape,” Biden explained.

Joe Biden called a voter a "damn liar" during a heated town hall exchange this week. Voters say they felt his tone was off-putting — especially from a candidate who talks a lot about restoring civility. "That's not civil?" Biden told NPR. "To call someone who lied a liar?" pic.twitter.com/QocHWQ46tO — NPR (@NPR) December 7, 2019

“Martin pushed back, asking, “Which is what Donald Trump says a lot. ‘Hey, you can’t take a joke. I was joking.’”

“Biden got frustrated and fired back, “Don’t compare me to Donald Trump.”

“What Donald Trump says, he makes fun of people. He belittles people. He lies. I don’t do any of those things. Period,” Biden said.

“Martin continued to press Biden on his remarks and questioned how calling someone a “damn liar” is restoring civility, as he promised to do on the campaign trail.

“That’s not civil? To call someone who lied a liar?” Biden questioned, later adding, “But he’s lying! He’s lying. You acknowledge what he said wasn’t even true. None of the mainstream media believes any of that was true.”

“Biden, 77, is the front-runner in the crowded Democratic primary. His RealClearPolitics polling average shows him with 27.8% support.”

Martin actually pressed Biden pretty hard for the tone of his ‘damn liar’ comments, suggesting it was in contradiction to his calls for more civility. But Biden doubled down claiming that he was civil.

The reporter said that Trump often says he’s joking just like Biden did. But Biden didn’t care for that comparison at all, snapping back while wagging his finger in her face “no no no no no, don’t compare me to Donald Trump! Don’t do that!” Touchy. In a related video, the same reporter challenged Biden over his son’s involvement with Burisma, telling him it didn’t look good. But Biden claimed that no one on his staff ever came to him with conflict of interest issues about it. His staff, by the way, says the opposite.

I’ll end with a partial transcript so you can see how Biden defends himself here:

About what happened the other day at your town hall. Because you’ve got a lot of, you got a lot of attention for it. A man stood up and started throwing false allegations your way about your son Hunter Biden and his work in Ukraine and your work as vice president then in Ukraine. And you responded by calling him a “damn liar.”

Because he lied.

And then you challenged him to push ups.

I was joking with him because he —

And then you asked him for an IQ test.

He came along. What was he saying? He said he’s entitled to do this. He said, “You’re too old.” He said, “You’re too old. I can’t vote for somebody as old as you.” I said okay. And he was challenging me what kind of shape, and so I kidded. I said, “Want to do a pushup contest?” I was joking. Look, I’m in pretty good shape.

Which is what Donald Trump says a lot. “Hey, you can’t take a joke. I was joking.”

No, no, no, no, no —

But the point —

Don’t compare me to Donald Trump.

But people did. At the town hall I was just at.

No, they didn’t.

Yes they did. They said to me, the woman you met at the end, 94 year old Mary said to me, “I was so disappointed in him.” This is a direct quote. “That is not the Joe I know. He sounded like Donald Trump in that clip.”

Well, look. What Donald Trump says, he makes fun of people. He belittles people. He lies. I don’t do any of those things. Period. The fact of the matter is this guy stood up, and he was in fact, lying. And I just pointed out, “You’re a liar.” It’s a fact: he lied. Period. And so, you know, maybe I shouldn’t have kidded with him about that, “No, let’s do push-ups.” It’s like I was out here in a parade, a Fourth of July parade.

But I think people’s point was, in this time when you talk about needing to restore civility, it’s so important to so many people.

That’s not civil? To call someone who lied a liar?

To call someone a “damn liar”? A voter? This isn’t Trump, president Trump.

But he’s lying! He’s lying. You acknowledge what he said wasn’t even true. None of the mainstream media believes any of that was true.

I think it was the tone. I think it was the tone that was off putting to people.

My mother would say, “God love you dear.”

Sources: The Washington Examiner, The RightScoop, Mediaite, NPR Illinois, WUNC 91.5, NPR