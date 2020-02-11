Home-Schooled Entrepreneurial Teenager Makes $8,000 a Month Selling Her Secret Hot Sauce

Kids can accomplish great things and this story of Tyla-Simone Crayton, a 15-year old home-schooled teen, and her Secret Hot Sauce proves it! I love entrepreneurs, success stories, and Hot Sauce, so this story is right down my ally! The source of her favorite hot sauce closed down, so she sought to replicate it, and the rest is history.

What is even more fascinating is that her story begins when she was only 8 years old! Tyla-Simone was living in NY and had a favorite spot to get chicken wings, hot chicken wings. The spot closed, as they sometimes do, and she was disappointed. She was not about to let her disappointment leave her discouraged, instead she let it feed her ingenuity and creativity.

While her mother, Monique Crayton, was initially hesitant about the idea, 8 year old Tyla-Simone decided to attempt to replicate the taste of the sauce. She accomplished her task and she asked her friends and neighbors to try it. THEY LOVED IT!

“I want to be able to create a generational legacy for me, and my family, and my kids,” she said.

Blackbusiness.com tells us what came next:

Since then, Tyla-Simone and her mom have decided to sell the sauce in bottles. Her mother also quit her job earlier this year to be more dedicated to helping her daughter, who is home-schooled, to run and manage the company.

Now based in Texas, Sienna Sauce comes in three flavors: lemon pepper, spicy, and tangy. They have 22 distributors and is set to hit the supermarkets. They have now been reportedly raking in up to $8,000 a month. Tyla-Simone also hopes someday her sauce will be sold in packets at fast-food chains.

“It’s exciting and scary at times and it is stressful to balance my business and going to school,” Tyla-Simone said. “I love doing it and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. People should know that it is never too early to start.”

For more information about Sienna Sauce and/or to order online, visit www.siennasauce.com or follow her on Instagram @CEOsauceboss

Recently, known as the Texas Sauce Boss, Tyla-Simonewas one of five entrepreneurs to showcase her secret recipe to a VIP crowd in Dallas at the World Food Championships.

“Everybody go home! That is amazing,” the CEO and President of the World Food Championships, Mike McCloud, exclaimed to the crowd of eager tasters.

What a serious compliment! She wants to be an inspiration for others to come.

Aren’t success stories great! I was taught that you can do anything you set your mind to. It isn’t about how you fall down, it is how you get up! Use your mistakes and shortcomings to create strength!

Attitude is a powerful thing! If you will just believe in yourself, you can accomplish great things, jump many hurdles, and live the American dream!

I expect Tyla-Simone top go long and far! She has a great attitude! Proud of this young Texan!