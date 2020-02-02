Effort To Force Mitt Romney To Be Recalled (Removed) From Senate Seat Gains Momentum After Impeachment Trial

Utah Republican senator Willard “Mitt” Romney voted to call witnesses and drag out the Trump impeachment trial — a stance that is being rejected by Romney’s Republican colleagues. Now he faces a citizen effort in his home state to recall him from office.

RecallRomneyNow.com was updated in the midst of Romney’s public split from President Trump on the issue of calling witnesses in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. The Recall Romney group is led by businessman Arturo del Toro, founder of the Mi Angel de la Guardia nonprofit that gives medical equipment to the poor, alongside lawyer and 2016 Republican National Delegate Larry Meyers and treasurer Kathy Keeley. (READ: The Dark Truth About Mitt Romney)

Romney’s foreign policy adviser on his 2012 campaign, Joseph Cofer Black, served on the board of Burisma Holdings alongside Hunter Biden, which is important context when analyzing Romney’s betrayal of President Trump. Romney also has some baggage that renders him toxic to conservatives, including the fact that he accepted money from Jeffrey Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell in the very early days of Romney’s firm Bain Capital. At Bain, Romney invested in the fetus disposal company and longtime Planned Parenthood partner Stericycle. Romney also brought socialized health care to Massachusetts during his one term as governor, inspiring the federal Obamacare law.

“Our mission is to change Utah law making it possible for voters to remove senators from office,” the Recall Romney effort states. “Once a U.S. senator is elected in Utah, there is no law that allows the them to be recalled if the officials are not voting in accordance with their election promises. The Voter Accountability Act will provide the people of Utah with the power to change that. The Utah people will no longer have to ‘wait out’ the term of a U.S. senator.”

“Sponsors must collect a certain number of handwritten signatures to place an initiative on the ballot or submit it to the legislature. If the sponsors want to place an initiative on the ballot, they must collect 115,869 signatures of registered voters in Utah,” the group says.

“Signatures for a statewide initiative must be collected physically, not through email or e-signatures. Volunteers will be traveling to various parts of Utah to collect these handwritten signatures. Please subscribe to our email list so you may receive updates and place your name on the initiative,” the Recall Romney effort states.

Why does the group oppose Romney?

Here’s what the group’s open letter to Romney states:

“Since your election, you have gone out of your way to take personal and political jabs at the President of the United States.

Steve Scalise Slams ‘Soviet Style Rules’ of Impeachment Resolution With Hammer & Sickle Poster

During your 2012 presidential campaign, you sent a fundraising letter to U.S. voters stating three things you would do if elected president. In the letter you said, “We need a president who understands the economy; we need a president who knows how jobs are created; and we need a president who will focus on fixing the economy from day one. I am running for President of the United States to turn our economy around.”

There seem to be no difference between promises you were making then and the current goals and achievements of President Trump. It is evident that you have a personal vendetta with President Trump and not a policy disagreement. You have adopted a stance of rooting for President Trump to fail. We the people of Utah did not elect you to be another John McCain nor become the replacement for former Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Shifty Schiff Now Claims There Doesn’t Need To Be A Quid Pro Quo To Impeach President Trump

Perhaps you would be well-advised to do the honorable thing and meet with the President to work out whatever personal feelings you have toward him, leaving your discussion behind closed doors. Attacking the occupying President does not elevate you in a any way, but has quite the opposite effect. You’re doing a great disservice to the voters of Utah and our country deserves better.

Perhaps you might consider that you are being used by the propaganda leftist machine. You have abandoned Utah conservative values and seem to align closer to Massachusetts values.

Joe Biden Mutters Incoherently About Stacking Spaghetti Sauce At Weekend Speech To Teamsters Union

We, as Utah voters, recognize that our state legislature might not have the will to amend the Utah Constitution to make elected officials accountable to those they serve, but we will begin today, a grass-roots process to place an initiative on the ballot to recall elected officials who do not represent the wishes of Utah voters.”