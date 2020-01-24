Breaking: Rudy Giuliani To Go Public With Biden Corruption Evidence Reports New York Post

Opinion| The New York Post is reporting: ‘Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Trump, threatened Thursday to go public with information that would expose corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It is much more likely that the Democrats will be able to lean on a few Republicans to throw Trump under the bus, pass the rules and call the witnesses that will lie, with impunity, furthering the DS’ false narrative.

Now it seems that Rudy has come to the same conclusion.

“Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People,” the former New York mayor tweeted. “The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.”

Giuliani’s claim that he could reveal evidence detrimental to the former vice president follows his offer to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial taking place in the Senate.’

Why do I think Joe Biden is guilty? How about because of the words of the former prosecutor in Ukraine:

Rudy told “The Cats Roundtable’s” radio show host, John Catsimatidis on AM 970 “I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness – because I’m a potential witness in the trial – and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any that I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats.”

I’m not a rocket scientist, but maybe this is why the Dems are not willing to do ‘fantasy football’ style wittness horse trading. They know that if Trump gets to call his wittinesses it will be game, set, match for them.

Despite the testimony of the fired Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, Joe Biden has continued to defend Hunter, saying “no one has suggested my son did anything wrong” this week at a campaign stop in Iowa.

“There’s nobody that’s indicated there’s a single solitary thing that he did that was inappropriate, wrong … or anything other than the appearance. It looked bad that he was there,” The Washington Post is reporting Biden said. “He acknowledges that he in fact made a mistake going on the board.”

Alyssa Milano, Elizabeth Warren and Jim Carrey Being Sued By Covington Student

Schiff insists Trump is making up the allegations against the Bidens. In what would be hilarious, if it were not so tyrannical and scary, Schiff has basically stated, in my view, that Ukraine was dragged back into the same track of corruption that plagued the nation when Biden was working with Ukraine, because Trump has asked them to … wait for it … investigate that corruption. Shifty Trump’s comments from Oct. 3 as an example.

Trump told reporters: “They should investigate the Bidens. Because how does a company that’s newly formed and all these companies, if you look — and by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,”

I can not wait to see what Biden was up to in China! Trump signaled he knows and that means if they are able to take Trump down, you can bet your ass everyone he has dirt on is coming with him.

The Post explained: ‘The impeachment trial centers on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into the Bidens that would personally benefit Trump politically.’

Bottom line is that this is all theater and knowing that the Democrats are notorious for projection, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that I THINK that the Democrats are not worried about exposing Trump and stopping HIS corruption, rather they are trying to stop their own corruption from being exposed

I encourage Rudy to just release the evidence he has gather and let the new media (you and I) run with it. The truth always comes out … except in the US Congress, I suppose.