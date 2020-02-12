AZ Police officer: Anti-Trump Protesters ‘The most hateful, evil people I’ve ever seen’

Brandon Tatum, at the time an officer in the Tucson Police Department, went to a Trump rally as a civilian just out of curiosity. What he saw flabbergasted him! “These people were acting a fool!”, Tatum would sa later in a video he made describing the incident.

Tatum stated that he thought there was going to be “a full-fledged riot” at the event — but not because of Trump’s supporters.

The incident happened in 2016, and since, Tatum has become a full fledged Trump supporter and activist. His video went Mega-viral with over got over 70 million views. A short time later, Tatum left law enforcement and followed his passion to speak the truth and has been involved in several media projects.

“These people were acting so outrageous,” he said in the video, which went viral after it was uploaded to Facebook. “You were just thinking that somebody was going to lose their temper and there was going to be a full brawl.”

Officer Tatum said that at first, he met some peaceful protesters and that he stopped to “see their point of view.”

But it was not long until things began to get crazy. Tatum said that protesters were “verbally violent” and that they were shouting “black lives matter,” holding up their middle fingers and screaming “f— Donald Trump.”

“I could not believe what I saw,” said Tatum. He added: “I thought I was going to have to punch a couple of people in self-defense.”

Many protesters blocked traffic leading to a Trump rally near Phoenix — first with pickup trucks toting banners that read “Comb Over Racism: Dump Trump” and “Shut Down Trump,” and then on foot.

Some carried signs that said “Love Trumps Hate” and “Stand Against Racism.” One homemade sign read: “Combat White Supremacy.”

“I gained a lot of respect for Donald Trump,” Tatum said. “I think that if you want to know the truth about stuff, you got to examine it, you got to physically show up. You show up to events and you’ll get a perspective of what’s really going on and you won’t have to listen to what anybody else says.”

Someone in the crowd was wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood, Tatum said, and people were “cussing and screaming” and tackling one another to the ground.

“People were directly yelling at me as if I’m a criminal, and all I’m trying to do is just hear what the man has to say,” Tatum said in the video.

Listen to officer Tatum explain the experience here:

Every week Tatum releases new videos talking about politics, life, and success.

“As a black conservative my voice and opinions are not usually popular, but this platform gives me an opportunity to share my beliefs with an appreciative and receptive audience.

I hope these videos help keep you informed, inspired, and every once and a while… laughing.”

