AOC Has a New 2020 Primary Challenger: Daughter of Cuban Immigrants and Ex-CNBC Anchor

It is no secret that the Democrats want AOC out and it looks like they have recruited the person that can do it! Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC cable TV journalist, has officially filed the paperwork to primary Ocasio-Cotez. Caruso-Cabrera against Ocasio-Cortez. Looks like the hyphenated name isn’t going anywhere!

Caruso-Cabrera also grew up in New York and says that she also once worked as a waitress while the 30-year-old congresswoman was employed as a bartender.

But it goes beyond hyphenated names a hospitality industry past, and Caruso-Cabrera wants to be known as MCC.

MCC vs AOC! Crazy!

Caruso-Cabrera is the daughter and granddaughter of working-class Italian and Cuban immigrants.

It is not the first person to throw their hat into the ring to try to oust the freshman congressman.

AOC is also being challenged by a New York businesswoman who emigrated from Jamaica. Scherie Murray, who immigrated (legally) from Jamaica as a child, launched her campaign Wednesday for the congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“There is a crisis in Queens, and it’s called AOC,” Murray told Fox News. “And instead of focusing on us, she’s focusing on being famous. Mainly rolling back progress and authoring the job-killing Green New Deal and killing the Amazon New York deal.” Murray wasted no time with an introductory video that takes sharp jabs at the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez.

“Your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance,” Murray said in the video. “Queens and the Bronx needs someone who will create jobs instead of turning them away.”

Asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s brand of Democratic socialism, Murray said, “I think it’s far, far to the left and it is not connecting with everyday Americans.”

As for “Medicare-for-all,” which Ocasio-Cortez has embraced, the Republican said: “Medicare-for-all, I think a lot of people are happy with their current health insurance.” And on the Green New Deal, the left-wing proposal to address climate change pushed by Ocasio-Ortez, she said: “We know that it certainly will kill jobs.”